Door-to-door drive for tax collection

DEOLALI CAMP: To collect property tax before the current financial year draws to an end, Deolali Cantonment Board has deployed different teams within their premises that visit residents at homes and request them to pay taxes. The board is yet to recover almost 18% of the property tax from people.

Umesh Gorwadkar, Administrative Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board, stated that the board has deployed teams in Deolali Camp that are visiting residents door-to-door and requesting them to pay property tax online if they still haven’t paid the tax. He added the board still needs to recover property tax of around Rs 75 lakh.

The officials had expected the property tax collection of Rs 4.38 crore by the year-end. However, only Rs 3.61 crore has been recovered yet. Gorwadkar opined if the taxes are recovered fully, the officials could breathe a sigh of relief as the tax revenue aids in development works and paying employees’ salaries.

While expressing their concerns, former members of the cantonment board stated property tax is one of the few revenue generation sources for the board. Apart from taxes, the board relies on service charge from armed forces that amount up to Rs 30 crore annually.

The board faces several issues when the payment of service charge gets delayed. The members added as the board’s water supply scheme’s expenditure is more than the revenue generated, the board suffers losses. Thus, residents should pay their taxes on time and provide relief to officials.