Door Aa app will provide services at doorstep: Thakre

Deolali Camp: In 2020, it was difficult for the citizens to get out of the house due to Covid-19. Considering this, through 'Door Aa' app, all the facilities required by the residents in their daily life will be made available at minimum time, Sachin Thakre, vice-president of the Cantonment Board, said. He added that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana would also provide employment to many.

He inaugurated the ‘Door Aa' app which connects shopkeepers, manufacturers and consumers at one place. The office is located at Vidya Vinay Society on Wadner Road in Deolali.Entrepreneur Deepti Vaidya has developed this app by studying the difficulties being faced by the residents during the Corona period, and to meet the needs of the citizens.

On the occasion, Deepti Vaidya said that residents living alone at home, elderly couples and common people in Nashik district will get safe home delivery service and more and more residents should download this app and take advantage of this facility. Muthamil Chelavan, Deepak Gaikar, Vinod Shejwal, Prashant Kasture and others were present on the occasion.