Don’t worry, everything will be fine: CM Shinde

Nashik

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured the patients and their relatives who were injured in the private bus accident in Nashik yesterday in comforting words that everything will be fine. In an accident on the Nashik-Aurangabad road in the early hours of Saturday morning, a private passenger bus caught fire and 12 passengers died tragically while some passengers sustained minor and serious injuries. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the incident, Shinde immediately met all the injured and their relatives who were admitted to the government hospital.

Ports and Mines and District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Medical Education and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, MP Hemant Godse, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Suhas Kande, Mufti Mohammad, Inspector General of Police BG Shekhar Patil, District Collector Gangatharan D., Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, City Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat and other senior officers and staff were present.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the incident that happened early Saturday is very unfortunate. In such a situation, the government is with the accident victims and their relatives. All medical services have been made available immediately to the patients admitted to the district civil hospital and other hospitals.