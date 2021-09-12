Don’t postpone the army recruitment camp

DEOLALI CAMP: Army recruitment has been suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic. This delay has adversely affected the aspirants dreaming of Bharti for years. Some aspirants’ age limit is about to surpass the required age limit, and hence, the suspension order on army recruitment should be lifted immediately, and the recruitment age should be increased by two years.

The aspiring youngsters from Bhagur and surrounding villages have submitted a letter to MP Hemant Godse requesting him to ensure non-postponement of the recruitment camp to be held in November.

The delegation of aspirants met MP Hemant Godse yesterday morning and spoke about the possible postponement of the camp to be held in November following the warning of the third wave. The fear of postponement has made the recruits anxious, and ones surpassing the age limit fear that they won’t get recruited. The pandemic has disrupted the lives of many, including the aspirants.

Vaibhav Gaikwad, Karan Gaikar, Shubham Waghchaure, Prajwal Awhad, Sunny Kale, and other aspiring candidates were present at the meeting. MP Godse assured the delegation that he will follow up with the Union Ministry of Defence in this regard.