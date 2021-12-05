Don’t miss opportunity to express yourself: Prabhavalkar

NASHIK: There is a hidden talent in each of us. It is dormant in someone, It takes some time for this art, hidden talent to be unraveled. Therefore, whenever there is an opportunity to express oneself, never miss this opportunity, thus opined renowned Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar while answering the questions asked by the children at the children’s literary meet. After the inauguration of Sahitya Sammelanati Bal Melava by Prabhavalkar, he interacted with the children and gave appropriate answers to their queries.

“I wanted to be a child scientist. But then turned to the stage and this hobby turned into a profession. So I couldn’t do what I wanted to do. Gradually I changed my role as the opportunity arose", he explained.

Speaking about his favorite role, Prabhavalkar said that a role cannot be played without love for the role. Chimanrao, the first series on Doordarshan, was also watched by non-Marathi people. "Because of this role, I reached every household. I love this role because it gave me recognition. At the same time, I fulfilled the role of Gandhiji in Lage Raho Munnabhai as well as in Chaukat Raja." He also said that he likes the role of Krishnarao Hedamkar, the last of the six roles played in the Haswa Fasvi film.

When asked about difficult roles, Prabhavalkar said that there were six difficult roles in the play Haswa Fasvi. Other roles like Aba Tipare and Tatya Vinchu were not difficult for me. Prabhavalkar said that the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai was a big responsibility as Gandhiji is the Father of the Nation.

Talking about what to do to write literature like Bokya, he said, never leave the company of literature and the company of books. Good literature will definitely inspire you to write. There are many tools available to you today. There are tools like audiobooks, mobiles, just choose which books to read with the guidance of adults, he added.

Luminaries opine on struggling economy

After Corona, the economy is struggling and the pace is not as fast as it should be. It is therefore important to write not only on the economic situation but also on the people who parted ways with one another. Only then the purpose of this literary convention and the seminar will be achieved. Expressed the literary luminaries in the seminar on "Economics after Corona and Role of Marathi Literature”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the seminar, Jaydev Dole said, “Unemployment, poverty, and inequality have risen sharply after the pandemic. There is a need to build trust. The concept of ‘work from home’ is dangerous. Senior journalist Suresh Bhatewara said, “India’s economy has been deteriorating since 2014. Despite the hype surrounding the concept ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, it seems that not a single person in the country is happy. The banknote demonetisation has adversely affected the literary world,” he lambasted.

Deepak Karanjikar said, the agro-industry has really saved the country from the pandemic. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on the agro-industry. Vinayak Govilkar said that India has accepted the concept of a Self-reliant India. Our country’s grain production has increased tremendously during the Corona period. We have a lot of manpower.

However, they need to be trained, skilled. Dr. Ashutosh Raravikar said that Corona has made him think about life and finances. We need to be self-reliant on an individual and social level.

Publisher and seller Makrand Kulkarni said that during the Corona period, the impact on Marathi literature was 35 to 40 percent. Newspapers have done their job well.