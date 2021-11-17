Don’t hike rent of community halls: Godse

NASHIK: The Nashik Municipal Corporation provides community halls of city to various charitable organisations for social work at affordable rates. However, as per the RRR (Ready reckoner rate), the corporation is planning to increase the rent of the city’s community halls (Samaj Mandirs).

To stop the corporation from increasing the rental rates, a delegation led by MP Hemant Godse met MP Sharad Pawar and requested him to arrange a meeting with the state’s Chief Minister and Secretary to resolve the issue and provide relief to citizens and organisations.

The municipal corporation has leased out many plots in the city to social organisations at affordable rates. These organisations started community temples, gymnasiums, schools, study halls, etc., on the plot with the funds of corporators, MLAs, MPs, and other people’s representatives.

However, if the corporation increases the rates, it will become impossible for organisations to function and create financial instability for all of them. MP Sharad Pawar assured that he will arrange a special meeting with CM Uddhav Thakeray and Secretary of State Sitaram Kunte to resolve the issue.