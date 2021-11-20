Don’t force students to buy uniforms

NASHIK: After the spread of Corona infection, a lockdown was called and the whole country was at standstill. The schools, colleges, business and every establishment were shut. It has weakened the financial position of parents too, as many have lost their jobs. Even after the decision to start the school, there is still no 100 percent attendance of students in the school.

The Zilla Parishad education officials observed that some schools in the district are forcing 10th standard students to purchase uniforms and school supplies from the school and from vendors appointed by the school. Accordingly, Machhindra Kadam, Education Officer, Zilla Parishad Nashik Secondary, has given orders to officials that action should be taken against headmasters of all the secondary schools of the private authority in Nashik city if such a matter comes to light.

The principal of the concerned private school will have to face legal action from the educational department if any such incident is found or a complaint is filed by the parents.