Don’t fall prey to rumours, says Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: With the largest poultry business in the state, Nashik reiterates not to heed bird flu rumours. As many as 28 teams have been formed to keep an eye on the unusual deaths of birds around Nashik district that has not yet reported a single case of bird flu, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said on Sunday. </p>.<p>Appealing to the citizens not to give ear to rumours, he underscored that hearsay regarding the bird flu is affecting the poultry business in Nashik. The district has 1,450 farms with around 45 lakh birds, the largest number in the state, he added. </p><p>He further said that a review meeting was recently held, and appropriate instructions have been given to the Health Department as well as poultry traders. Recently, deaths of crows, skylarks, and chickens have been reported from the places of Surgana and Igatpuri. </p><p>Their blood samples have been sent for medical examination, the Collector stated, adding that the reports are yet to come. Any case of bird death should be reported to the helpline numbers or the government veterinary hospital immediately, he told. Meanwhile, more cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in several districts of the state, including Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Raigad.</p>