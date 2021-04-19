Don’t evaluate Class Ist to VIIIth students; clarifies SCERT

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The school education department decided to give class promotions to students from Class Ist to VIIIth. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has clarified that neither online nor offline assessment should be done for their promotion. After the announcement of class promotions, not only written orders but also examinations for students of Class Ist to VIIIth started online in many schools. </p>.<p>The education department has issued a written order in this regard stating that online or offline examinations should not be conducted separately during the class promotion. In the academic year 2020- 21, teachers did not teach Classes Ist to IVth in the actual class, but other tools and techniques have been used for teaching.</p><p>Also, schools from Class Ist to VIIIth have been started in the state. Most schools have conducted a dimensional assessment of students from Class Ist to VIIIth, and some schools have also conducted an aggregated assessment. It also states that the marks should be converted into 100 marks, and students' grades should be fixed. </p><p>It has also been clarified that under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, granting of class promotions has been approved in the case of students who have not been able to undergo a statistical, comprehensive assessment.</p><p><strong>Training needed</strong> </p><p>Special training should be imparted at the beginning of the next academic year to the students who have got less than C-2 grade and the students who have not been assessed after converting the assessment into grades throughout the year. For this, the help of student-friendly booklets developed by the State Council for Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra should be sought, the Council has also clarified in the order. It has also been stated that the progress books, cumulative records etc. of the students should be completed in regular time and distributed according to the local conditions.</p>