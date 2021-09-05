Dominance of Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur

NASHIK: Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, along with host Nashik, dominated the Maharashtra State Athletics Championships for men and women in the senior and youth groups at the Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex in Panchavati. Kisan Tadvi of Nashik, Komal Jagdale Amira Sheikh, Yamuna Ladkat, Disha Borse, Shubham Bhandari amd others have won gold medals in various sports.

Komal Jagdale completed the race in the 3000 m steeplechase event in 10:34:28 minutes while Amira Sheikh won the gold medal in the girl’s discus throw event by throwing 39.94 m. In the women’s 800 meters, Yamuna Ladkat of Nashik completed the distance in a record time of 2: 08: 79 minutes and won the gold medal. In the 23-year-old girl’s 800 meters, Disha Borse crossed the finish line in 2:17:23 minutes to win the gold medal. Kisan Tadvi from Nashik again recorded a beautiful performance in the 5000 thousand meter run.

He finished the race in 15:12: 61 minutes and became the gold medalist. Umesh Katore of Nagar finished the race in 17:23:24 and finished second while Abhishek Garje of Pune finished third in 20:51:39. Shubham Bhandari of Nashik completed the distance in 9:34:99 minutes in 3000 meter steeplechase in 23 years.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Patil of Kolhapur and Ataf Limbde of Raigad bagged gold medals in the 100-meter and 400-meter races respectively. In the high jump, Abhar Dutt of Pune crossed the distance of 2.00 meters and got the first place. In this type of hammer throw, Shantanu Uchhal of Pune scored 51. He threw a 28 meter hammer and won the gold medal. In the men’s open hammer throw, Prasad Deshmukh of Pune won the gold medal by throwing 45.46 meters.