Domestic violence on rise

NASHIK :

Nashik city witnessed a rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown period. Altogether, a total of 111 cases have been filed at various police stations in the city, between January to July.

There were incidents of domestic violence due to excessive use of mobile, money crunch, suspicion and increased use of social media. This also caused increase in domestic violence cases.

A video clip of city Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil to create awareness about this was also released on social media. Citizens were being counselled by women cell.

A case each has been filed in connection with an attempt to murder and causing death of woman, while two have been related to killing of two married women and eight have been in connection with suicide. Of the total 99 domestic violence cases, 50 occurred during the lockdown period. Social media and mobile have an important role in them, informed police administration.