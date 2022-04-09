Dogs kill deer in Pimpalgaon

NASHIK: A deer was attacked by stray dogs at Pimpalgaon Baswant. The deer that was bitten by the dogs eventually died. The incident took place in Dagunana Morenagar area of ​​Pimpalgaon Baswant city around dawn on Thursday.

A deer roaming in town was spotted by stray dogs. The dogs attacked and they started fleeing. He was found in a group of dogs and the dogs broke his ligaments and seriously injured it. Citizens immediately informed Gram Panchayat’s health chief Yogesh Vidhate about this matter. He informed the forest staff.

However, the deer had died till the forest staff reached the spot. At this time, Nana Chaudhary of the Forest Department took the dead deer into custody and conducted a panchnama.