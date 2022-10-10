Doctorate at the age of 14

Nashik
Awarded the Youngest Yoga Teacher Award, a 14-year-old Nashik girl Geet Parag Patni has made Nashikites feel proud. At this age, she received honorary doctorate degrees from the world’s most prestigious universities, Columbia and Ghana.
Founder president of Geet Yoga Fitness Academy Kajal Patni and Dr Parag Patni said in a press conference that Geet became the first girl in the country to receive a doctorate from two international universities at such a young age.
It was seen that all the sectors were affected by the pandemic. From children to adults, everyone has faced the terrible situation of Corona. During this time, many people have acquired good habits and some have also acquired bad habits. Especially kids are getting addicted to unnecessary gadgets which have lost their focus on outdoor sports.
Considering this, Geet wrote a thesis on the topic of ‘Use of mobiles and other gadgets by children during the Corona period and its effect on their mentality and its solution through yoga practice.
Later, she presented this thesis to seven renowned universities around the world. Among them, Columbia and Ghana, the most prestigious international universities have accepted that thesis, and for that, Geet has been awarded the honorary degree of ‘Doctorate’. A certificate in this regard was given recently.
At the age of 14, Geet became the first girl in the country to get a doctorate from two universities. So far, one child in the country has obtained a doctorate from an international university at the age of 10.