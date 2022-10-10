Doctorate at the age of 14

Nashik

Awarded the Youngest Yoga Teacher Award, a 14-year-old Nashik girl Geet Parag Patni has made Nashikites feel proud. At this age, she received honorary doctorate degrees from the world’s most prestigious universities, Columbia and Ghana.

Founder president of Geet Yoga Fitness Academy Kajal Patni and Dr Parag Patni said in a press conference that Geet became the first girl in the country to receive a doctorate from two international universities at such a young age.