Doctor fined 5k for improper waste disposal
DEOLALI CAMP: The Bhagur Municipal Council fined Dr. Yogesh Soni Rs. 5,000 for improper disposal of bio-medical waste near his clinic at Shivaji Chowk. On September 14, 2021, the workers living in the Athavade Bazaar area saw Dr.Soni disposing of the untreated garbage in their area and instructed him to immediately discontinue this practice of throwing the bio medical waste in public places. The workers adressed the issue to Municipal Council Chief NIrmala Giakwad. The Chief immediately took action against the concerned, and the council, under the supervision of Dr.Ramesh Rathod, recovered a fine of Rs.5000 as per the Solid Waste Act 2016.

