Do not charge additional school fees, warns Dy Director of Education

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the state. Against this backdrop, the private schools should take the parents, along with the parents-teachers association, into account while fixing the tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22. “Don’t overcharge”, warned Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani, adding that “action will be taken if any complaint is received”. </p>.<p>This will put pressure on those private schools charging extra fees. At present, no activities or facilities like playground, school functions, library, laboratory, snacks, bus, and other facilities are provided in addition to tuition fees. Therefore, no additional charges should be levied. No written or oral examination of parents or students should be conducted regarding the admission of students. </p><p>Deputy director of education Upasani ordered not to charge a re-admission fee. Concessions or extensions of tuition fees should be given, schools should not sell books, books, socks, school bags, educational materials, uniforms, or force them to buy from certain shops. Uniforms should not be changed this year. Online education of any student should not be stopped due to non-payment of tuition fees, stated Upasani and urged not to withhold the annual results of the academic year or the school leaving certificate. </p><p>Meanwhile, there should be no mental pressure on students, including parents, to charge tuition fees, purchase educational materials and uniforms. Upasani directed to send a proposal to the state government with a recommendation to revoke the accreditation of the school concerned as well as to cancel the affiliation certificate if the parents’ complaints are received.</p><p>“Private schools should not hold parents hostage during the Corona crisis. If the schools continue to protest, there will be agitation on the streets.” - Nilesh Salunkhe, president, Nashik Parents Association</p>