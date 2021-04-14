Deshdoot Times

Do not charge additional school fees, warns Dy Director of Education

Do not charge additional school fees, warns Dy Director of Education
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Parents
School Fees
Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani
Dy Director of Education
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com