Dnyandev’s micro observations make life happier: Chaitanya Maharaj

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The world of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and that of ours is not different. It is desirable for us to understand micro observations placed by Dnyandev in almost all of his literary works and philosophy to live a meaningful and happy life with a positive mindset. </p>.<p>He has registered his observations through philosophy (siddhant) and citations (drishtant), thus expressed Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar while delivering a spiritual lecture on the topic “Dnyandevanchi Sukshma Nirikshane” (Micro observations of Dnyandev) which was also live streamed on social media. </p><p>The annual 58th Memorial Lecture Event of Late Bastiramji Sarda was held at Parashuram Saykhedkar Natyagriha here on Sunday evening. Deshdoot director Vikram Sarda welcomed all and gave the introduction for the programme. Elaborating the topic ‘Dyandevanchi sukshma nirikshan - the minute observations of saint Dyandeo, Chaitanya Maharaj spoke on practical decisions in life and placed an example (citation) of Arjun in Bhagavad Gita wherein Arjun had to decide on practical mindset and with great determination to wage a war against his own people.</p><p> In the 13th verse, Saint Tukaram Maharaj had also made observations that “parbrahma” is micro, while in Upanishad it is believed that one who possesses micro intelligence can visualize the existence of the Almighty. “Definition of any object should be crystal clear to identify it without knowing its identity,” said Chaitanya Maharaj giving citation of Saint Tukaram Maharaj whose description was very well versed through words “Sundar te dhyan ubhe vitevari” without naming the Lord.</p><p> If one has to connect to self-realization, he/she has to go through meticulousness. The gentleness of ovis also teaches us to see at life with a positive mindset. Dnyaneshwar Maharaj has made his commentary through poems, verses, ovis, and literature in an expressive language. He also taught how to behave and speak without giving pain to others, added Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar.</p>