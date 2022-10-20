Diwali Diyas light up children's life

Nashik

It was a Happy Diwali moment well in advance for these specially-abled children of Amar Bansilal Chhajed Jagruti Shravan Vikas Vidyalaya of Makhmalabad run by Sahyadri Shikshan Prasarak and Samaj Vikas Mandal, who made Diwali items like Panatya (earthen lamps), Utane, Akashkandil (sky lanterns) which were carried by Prof Ganesh Patil with himself to abroad at Muscat.

Prof. Patil is originally from Nashik and currently his family is based in Muscat. Prof Patil brightened the hopes and aspirations of these children by taking their self-made Diwali items overseas. The Diya making activity was conducted under the guidance of president Dr Satish Lunkad and secretary Kamlesh Kothari.