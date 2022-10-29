Diwali by Rotary Club of Nashik

NASHIK

The Rotary Club of Nashik organised various activities on the occasion of Diwali with the aim of bringing joy and happiness eben to the under privilaged.

On behalf of the Rotary Club, an effort was made to empower six women by giving them seed capital of Rs.20,000 The aim is to bring in financial empowerment among the village women and so they would return the seed capital once their businesses earn independent running.

The Rotary Club of Nashik distributed smokeless chulas twelve hundred families of tribal areas of Pahuchi Bari and Karanjkhed where Seva Sankalp Samiti working of Shri Guruji Hospital, has undertaken a project for empowerment of tribals. Also, tribal brethern in the area were honored by giving them clothes, school stationery, Diwali snacks and light refreshments.

Rotary Club of Nashik president Praful Bardiya, first lady Damayanti Bardiya, Mahadevkar, Hemraj Rajput, Nilesh Aggarwal, Sandeep Khandelwal, Amit Chowgule, Dr. Gaurav Samarkar and others were present.