Divya bags silver, Vidya wins bronze

NASHIK: In the 48th State Level Senior Group Men and Women Maharashtra State Judo Championship organised by Maharashtra Judo Association from 17th to 20th February at Mahalunge-Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, Nagpur's women team won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals. The Nagpur team earned the women's group title. Krida Prabodhini team had to settle for the runner-up spot with 2 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Despite playing well, Divya Kardile of Nashik had to settle for a silver medal. In the 52-57 kg weight category, Shubhangi Raut of Nagpur won the gold medal by tying Mumbai's Greha Parmar to Kesa Gatani. Divya Lohar from Nashik won bronze medal in this group. Ranveer Singh Bhosale of Kolhapur was honored as the best player of the tournament for his outstanding performance in the tournament. Rohini Mohite from Satar was adjudged the best player of the women's group.

In the 63-70 kg weight class, Shelar, playing against Divya Kardile of Nashik, scored half a point in the first minute with innings, with move Kameshiho Gatame tied her on the ground and collected the remaining half point for the gold medal. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted in presence of International Guides Ravi Patil (Mumbai) and Satish Pahade (Amravati). State General Secretary Shailesh Tilak, Technical Committee Chairman Datta Aphale, Competition Director Deepak Hole, Anil Sapkal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.



Final Result

Team Winners - Women's Group - Winning Team: Nagpur (2 Gold and 2 Bronze)

Runner-up - Krida Prabodhini (2 Gold and 1 Bronze)

Men's Group - Winning Team: Pune Team (3 Gold and 1 Bronze) Runners-up - Kolhapur Team - (2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze)

Best Player Award: Men's Group: Ranveer Singh Bhosale (Kolhapur); Women's Group: Rohini Mohite (Satara)

Women weight group

48 kg Group: Gold - Rohini Mohite (Satara), Silver: Vaishnavi Patil (Kolhapur), Bronze - Shraddha Chopde.

48 to 52 kg group: Gold - Ketki Gore (Nagpur), Silver - Jayanti Patil (Kolhapur), Bronze - Snehal Khaware.

52 to 57 kg group: Gold - Shubhangi Raut (Nagpur), Silver - Greha Parmar (Mumbai), Bronze - Vidya Lohar (Nashik).

57 to 63 kg Group: Gold - Kajal Autade (Sports Academy), Silver - Rudhvi Shrungarpure (Kolhapur), Bronze - Ashwini Kale (Ahmednagar).

63 to 70 kg Group: Gold - Samiksha Shelar (Sports Academy), Silver - Divya Kardile (Nashik), Bronze - Shravani Sakhare (Amravati).

70 to 78 kg Group: Gold - Janhvi Pathak (PDJA), Silver - Pooja Khangutkar (Mumbai), Bronze - Saili Vijesh (Thane).

Group 78 kg: Gold - Apoorva Patil (Thane), Silver - Anita Nikam (PDJA), Bronze - Ishita Kapta (Nagpur).

Weight Group Results (Men)