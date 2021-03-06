Divisional office of SCW to be started

<p><strong>NASHIIK: </strong>The divisional office of the State Commission for Women (SCW) will be set up from March 8, 2021, at Nashik for immediate redressal of women’s grievances. The divisional office will help in resolving women’s grievances in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, said Chandrashekhar Pagare, Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Development.</p>.<p>As per the decision taken by the Women and Child Development Department on February 10, 2021, the divisional office of the State Commission for Women will be started on March 8. Expert counsellors in the office will guide the women. The police station will also be involved in this. Action will be taken on the advice of the State Commission for Women in case of any serious complaint or suo-moto case regarding women. Proposed or scheduled hearings will also be conducted online through this office. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner Pagare also informed that legal advisors, defence officers, counsellors, and clerks have been appointed for the functioning of this office. Pagare has appealed to the women victims in the Nashik division to contact the Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Development Department, Nashik Division Office to resolve their problems. </p><p>Earlier, as part of the decentralization of the State Commission for Women, the government decided to set up six divisional offices across the state to ensure there is no pendency of complaints. These offices have been set up in six revenue divisions of Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, and Konkan. The head office will continue to be in Mumbai. The MVA government is yet to make appointments to the state-run boards and corporations and the post of chairperson of the women’s commission has been lying vacant for the last year.</p>