Divisional handball championship begins at KV

While addressing the audience, he stated discipline and adjusting to any situation are the two most valuable skills required for any sport. The players should give their best shot and showcase sportsman spirit throughout the game.

At the beginning of the inaugural programme, the host Devendra Kumar Olawat welcomed the chief guest principal Tondwal by handing small saplings.

Olawat said that since the players are on the field after a break of two years due to the pandemic, they should enjoy every moment in the game and compete with a healthy spirit.

Sports teams of Kendriya Vidyalayas from Nagpur, Ganeshkhind Pune, Air Force Station Pune, Ozar, Colaba and Nashik have participated in this two-day championship.

From Nagpur Dr L.K. Randhawa, Artillery Center Sports Battery Incharge Subedar APTC Kailas Dalvi, Coach Havaldar Krishna Kumar, Devendra Chaudhary, Sports Teacher Kalpana Sapkale, moderator Tushar Warde, and all the players were present at the ceremony.