Divide camp into hawkers and non-hawkers zone: Godse

DEOLALI CAMP: Former Vice President of Deolali Cantonment Board, Balwant Godse, submitted a letter to Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer of the board, and requested him to divide the Deolali Camp’s famous market area into hawkers and non-hawkers zone.

In the letter, he stated that the bifurcation will solve the traffic congestion problem arriving in the town since a long time. Earlier, the Sadar Bazaar area (Main Market area) was divided into two different zones: hawkers and non-hawkers. This division made things easier for the commuters, pedestrians, and even shopkeepers.

However, since the pandemic set in, the hawkers started spreading across the town and fixed their spots on various roads like the Main Street, Lam Road, Howson Street, etc. As a result, their carts and stalls started disrupting the traffic flow in the city. The Deolali Camp of Nashik Taluka is known for its peaceful streets and beautiful market.

However, the unevenly spread hawkers are disrupting traffic and creating problems for commuters, pedestrians, and even the sales of shopkeepers are getting affected by the same. As a result, it is important to create separate zones for hawkers. This step will curb traffic congestion, and even the shopkeepers will earn a decent income.

The commuters won’t face any travelling issues, and even the pedestrians will be able to walk freely on the streets. To conclude, Godse stated that open land behind Gurunani Plaza (Wadner Road), the compound of old girls school (Howson Road), and Cantonment’s parking area; opposite Diamond lodge (Wadner Road) can be converted into a hawkers' zone.