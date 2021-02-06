Diversion of fund of women & child welfare dept: Chairperson warns to lock NMC office

Nashik : Chairperson of NMC women and child welfare committee Swati Bhamre and member Satyabhama Gadekar have warned to lock up the office of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) if 5% fund meant for the committee is diverted to do works in other departments.

They have also warned that all members of the committee will observe fast. Following the aggressive stand taken by the members, additional municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar ordered concerned department heads to make a provision of the fund as per the proposal of the committee. There were heated discussions over the diversion of fund of the women and child welfare committee in the standing committee meeting.

Women and child welfare committee member Satyabhama Gadekar raised the issue. Asking a question over the power of spending 5% fund of the committee, Gadekar demanded to clarify. Every year, the fund of the committee is used for other works. It is understood that construction and other departments are diverting this fund.

The fund should be used for the works related to the committee, she said. Thereafter chairperson Bhamre expressed his anger over this and issued a warning to the administration. Following the discussions, chairperson Gite asked additional municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar to give clarifications.

Dr Ashtikar clarified that he will ask all the departments to include the works in the budget as per the proposal to be received from the women and child welfare committee.

Bhamre then demanded to provide insurance cover to women trainers and anganwadi workers, give works regarding the supply of nutritious diets to anganwadis to women self-help groups, to hike the honorarium of anganwadi workers and start human milk bank. Dr Ashtikar replied that the honorarium of anganwadi workers will be hiked soon. Chairperson Gite also instructed to table a subject regarding training to women in the next meeting. He also instructed to offer work regarding the supply of nutritious diet to anganwadis to women self-help groups after the relaxation of the rules.

Meanwhile, member Kamlesh Bodke demanded to conduct a meeting of the committee which has been formed to conduct an enquiry into the functioning of Water Grace company. Gite ordered to conduct the meeting of the committee on Monday or Tuesday.

After Satyabhama Gadekar raised the issue of release of wastewater into Waldevi river at Deolaligaon, superintending engineer Sandip Nalawade assured to solve the issue. He stated to solve the issue within 10 days.