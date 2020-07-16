District's sex ratio at birth improves

KHANDU JAGTAP

NASHIK :

District’s preference for sons over daughters reduced showing signs of increasing fairness towards the girl child. Currently, 961 female births per 1,000 male births.

Sex ratio, or the number of females per 1,000 males had declined in district as well as state four years ago. The figure stood at 913 for 2016, while it was 850 in some tehsils. Hence, Nashik was among 100 districts acorss India where female birth rate was very low.

To improve this, special measures were conducted in district with an initiative by the then District Collector, district civil surgeon and district health officer. A special committee had been formed under the District Collector. It had created awareness on large scale.

Currently, district has 961 female births per 1,000 male births. Peth and Kalvan tehsils have highest female birth rate. Peth tehsil has 1034 female births per 1,000 male births, while Kalvan has 1006 female births per 1,000 male births. On the other hand, Sinnar tehsil has lowest female birth rate.

In 2017, it had come to light the female birth rate had lowered to 844. Various measures had then conducted to ascertain reasons behind this and to curb unauthorised abortions. The female birth rate has now been improved to 873 and it is increasing. This is a huge difference comparing to district, an official made it clear.

“We are taking constant efforts. Though health system is busy in combating Coronavirus, we have attention to this serious issue”, he also made it clear.

Female birth rate in tehsils

Baglan - 988

Chandwad - 989

Deola - 953

Dindori - 965

Igatpuri - 939

Kalvan - 1006

Malegaon - 954

Nandgaon - 992

Nashik - 946

Niphad - 984

Peth - 1034

Sinnar - 873

Surgana - 940

Trimbakeshwar - 921

Yeola - 953