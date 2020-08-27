District dams 76% full

NASHIK :

As many as 24 water reservoirs in the district including 7 big projects and 17 medium, currently hold 49724 mcft of useful water stock out of the total collective storage capacity of 65818 Mcft.

Thus availabile water stock in the district dams has reached 76 per cent. On the other hand, 81% rainfall has so far been recorded since June 1 this year in the district compared to the last year's 122 pc.

While Gangapur dam is almost 94% filled due to incessant rainfall in the catchment area, with average water stock in the dam complex reachimg 79%.

According to the report received yesterday, water was being discharged from Gangapur Dam at the rate of 1040 cusecs.

Besides the Gangapur dam, water release was underway from 10 other dams including Darna, Bhavli, Valdevi, Kadva, Mandie Madhyameshwar weir, Bhojapur, Chankapur, Haranbari, Kelzar and Punad. While heavy water discharge was continued from the Nandur Madhyameshwar weir at the rate of 12766 cusecs, helping major Jayakwadi project to cross 80% water level.

As far as the average rainfall is concern, Igatpuri taluka in the district so far has received highest rainfall at 3120 mm for the period from June 1, 2020 to August 26, 2020. During the corresponding period of the last year it had received 3057 mm of rainfall, which is followed by Trimakeshwar with 1232 me rainfall compared to last year's 2166 mm, Peth 1228 mm (2043 mm last year) and Surgana 1101 mm (1895 mm).

Niphad taluka in the district is at the bottom of the rainfall proportion it has so far received just 385 mm of rainfall which is also a slight deep compared to the last year's 462 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, citing continuous discharge into the river Godavari, the district administration has issued a toll free 1077 for the convenience of citizens and people residing on the bank of Godavari. All the concerned tahsildars have been instructed to take adequate preventive measures, to alert field staff and keep rescue system ready.