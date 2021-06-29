District witnesses decline in mucormycosis cases

NASHIK: District civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat has claimed that the number of mucormycosis cases has been declined by 70% due to immediate treatment to the patients. Considering a sudden rise in mucormycosis patients in May, a proper system has immediately been set up. District convener (mucormycosis) and ENT expert Dr Sanjay Gangurde immediately in coordination with all private ENT experts, dentists, eye experts, SMBT medical college, Igatpuri and Dr Vasant Pawar medical hospital, Adgaon, Nashik had made arrangement for necessary surgery and supply of injections for the patients.

As the number of patients suffering from mucormycosis had gone up to 450, the district administration was worried. However, the district administration has succeeded in keeping the number of mucormycosis under control and only one or two new cases are being found daily. So far, surgeries have been performed on 415 patients and over 12,000 injections have been supplied.

Free medical service and treatment have been provided to approximately 100 patients at private hospitals and medical colleges under Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. There is a rise in patient recoveries and there will be 100% recovery in the next months. Nashik district ENT organisation provided its guidance for this. In addition deputy director (health), Nashik division, Nashik also contributed to this, Dr Thorat stated.