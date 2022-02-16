District team selection test on 20 Feb

NASHIK: Nashik District Cricket Association has organised a district team selection test for under-19 players on Sunday (February 20) at Hutatma Anand Kanhere Maidan, Golf Club. Selected players will represent Nashik District at Maharashtra Cricket Association Under 19 Invitation League Tournament. Players born after September 1, 2003, shall be considered for the team.

Interested players should register themselves Nashik District Cricket Association’s office at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan during working hours, i.e., 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm, along with the test fee. Due to the pandemic, the selection test shall be pre-planned by the organisers following all the pandemic guidelines.

Therefore, the last date to register for the test is February 19 (Saturday). Registration is mandatory, and players need to present on time. Registered players need to be present at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground on February 20 at 9:30 am in their cricket uniforms and cricket equipment. Selected players will have the opportunity to represent the Nashik District in the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s state-level league tournament.