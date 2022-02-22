District teachers to participate in strike

NASHIK: As per the decision of the meeting of Maharashtra State Government and Semi-Government Employees and Teachers Union Coordinating Committee, Maharashtra Secondary Teachers Union (Federation) will participate in the statewide strike on 23rd and 24th February for various demands, informed Nashik District Secondary Teachers Association.

It has been demanded that old pension scheme should be implemented by canceling the new pension scheme. Also, in the interim period, all the facilities applied to the central government servants should be immediately implemented in the State.

The heirs of covid 19 deceased non-teaching staff in recognised private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools should be given permanent jobs under government financial benefits and compassion scheme. Also, a statewide strike has been called for the demands of the heirs of the deceased teachers who are non-teaching teachers.

TM Dongre, Chandrakant Kushare, former MLA Nanasaheb Boraste, SB Shirsath, Pradip Sangle, BK Sanap, Shivajirao Nirgude, Balasaheb Suryavanshi, Arun Pawar, Sanjay Gite, Kishore Jadhav, Kadam, and others were present at the occasion.