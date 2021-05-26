District suffers a loss of Rs 2.96 crore

Nashik: Nashik district has been hit hard by the impact of cyclone Tauktae that developed in the Arabian Sea. Crops and orchards on 1,652.61 hectares of agriculture land have flattened. The district administration has completed the panchnama at war footing and a loss of Rs 2,96,61,000 has been assessed and estimated.

The district administration has sent the damage report to the state government. All eyes of the farmers affected by this natural calamity are now on the government. After last year’s cyclone Nisarg, Tauktae has hit the west coast this year. Its effect was also felt in Nashik district. Heavy rains accompanied with stormy winds had lashed many tehsils for two days in a row.

Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana and Dindori talukas, which are relatively close to the west coast, were hit by the blowing strong winds. Many raw and pucca houses collapsed. At some places, the houses were partially damaged due to the stormy winds that blew away rooftops of many houses. Fortunately, no livestock were killed. However, major crops like maize, millet, onion and other vegetables were severely damaged. The worst hit were mango, peru, and pomegranate orchards.

A total of 1,652 hectares of crops and orchards have been destroyed. Even in the Corona crisis, the administration has sent the report to the government after completing the assessment of crop damage, properties on war footing. The eyes of the affected farmers are now on the help of the government. Earlier, MP Dr Bharti Pawar toured cyclone-hit villages of Mhaskhadak, Khuntvihir, Satkhamb Umbarthan and Bhormal in Surgana tehsil and took stock of the damage.