District records 52.46% rainfall so far

Nashik: From June 1, 2021 till August 7, the district has recorded an average rainfall of 52.46% with Igatpuri topping the chart in rainfall percentage and parched Yeola at bottom of the table. From June 1, 2021 to August 7, Igatpuri in the district has recorded highest rainfall of 2056.0 mm which is followed by Peth 1340.7 mm, Trimbakeshwar 1159.0 mm, Surgana 1140.6 mm, Dindori 272.0 mm, Niphad 246.2 mm, Baglan 229.0 mm, and Kalwan 229.0 mm. While Nashik tehsil has recorded a rainfall of 217.7 mm, Yeola in the district has so far remained dry at 121.0 mm rainfall.

In the meantime, the extended dry spell and deficit rainfall in June had become a cause of worry for farmers especially paddy growers. Even the NMC had to declare water cuts once in a week on Wednesdays. In a big relief, im the meantime, NMC Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has declared withdrawal of water cut in the city. Fortunately, the recent heavy rains in the district and in the catchment areas of the district dams haved revived hopes for farmers and a solace for Nashikites as they may not face further water cut in near future if heavy rains persists.

On Saturday, the Gangapur dam had an increased water stock at 78%, while in its Dam Complex, the average storage was at 71 percent. While the district dams had an increased water storage at 54%. The IMD has said that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Maharashtra during next 4-5 days, predicting heavy rainfall in many states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.