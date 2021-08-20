District receives over one lakh vaccines' doses

NASHIK: Nashik district on Friday has received 1,03,700 vaccines, including 92,000 Covshield and 11,700 Covaxin vaccines. Nashik Municipal Corporation will get 28,000 vaccines out of which 23,000 are Covshield and 5,000 are Covaxin vaccines. This is the first time in four months that vaccines in large numbers have been received, the health administration said. Vaccination on large scale is expected to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. However, there is a shortage of vaccines many times. As a result, the pace of vaccination in the district, including the city, had slowed down for the past three days.