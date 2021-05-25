District receives only 105 Amphotericin B vials

NASHIK: Nashik district on Monday received only 105 Amphotericin B vials, though 1,000 vials are required per day. The number of patients suffering from mucormycosis is rising in the district and at present 259 patients are undergoing treatment. Post-Covid patients are suffering from mucormycosis.

The number of patients has gone up from 150 to 259 in the last five days. The health agency and the district administration is making a planning to control this disease. For this, three independent officers have been appointed at different levels.

In Nashik city, the Municipal Medical Health Officer has been entrusted with the task of distribution of vial supply in a controlled and equitable manner. The responsibility has been assigned to the District Civil Surgeons in the rural area and the Medical Health Officer of Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Malegaon.