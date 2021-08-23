District receives 65.57% rainfall so far

On the other hand, 135 cusecs of water was being released from Bhavali dam, 65 cusecs of water from Waldevi and 846 cusecs of water from Haranbari dam. The water discharge was first started from the Darna dam. Thereafter, it was made into the Godavari river from the Nandurmadhyameshwar dam which is 100 per cent full.

After this, Gangapur dam is 86 per cent full, whereas Palkhed dam has filled up 75% and Chankapur and Girna dams have filled up 73% and 44% respectively. Meanwhile, rains took a rest in Nashik district on Sunday. Gangapur dam complex at 78% The water storage of the Gangapur dam complex is increasing rapidly.

According to Sunday’s statistics, the Alandi dam is 83 per cent full, Gautami Godavari has filled up 70 per cent, Kashyapi has 59 per cent full. Gangapur dam which is supplying water to Nashik city has 86 per cent water storage. The water stock in the Palkhed dam complex has reached 47 per cent.

Rains in district talukawise (in last 24 hours)