District receives 48.72% rainfall so far

NASHIK: Nashik district has received an average rainfall of 48.72 per cent so far. Presently, the dams in the district have 50% water stock. The dams have started to overflow and discharge from the dam has been started from various dams. The water discharge was first started from the Darna dam. Thereafter, it was made into the Godavari river from Nandurmadhyameshwar dam which is 100 per cent full.

After this, Gangapur and Bhavali dams are filled up 80 per cent and 100 per cent respectively and discharge has also been started from these dams. According to Friday’s statistics, 3,068 cusecs of water discharge have been started from the Gangapur dam in the morning. On the other hand, 5, 540 cusecs of water was discharged from the Darna dam on Friday. 290 cusecs of water was discharged from Bhavali and 241 cusecs of water from Waldevi dam. About 9,960 cusecs of water was discharged from the Nandurmadhyameshwar dam. Girna dam has 38% water stock.

Gangapur dam complex at 67%

The water storage of the Gangapur dam group is increasing rapidly. According to Friday’s statistics, the Alandi dam is 67 per cent full, Gautami Godavari is filled up 54 per cent, Kashyapi is filled up 46 per cent. Following water discharge from Gangapur dam, the water storage in the dam has been lowered by 2 per cent overnight and now it is 78 per cent. The water stock in the Palkhed dam complex has reached 68 per cent and discharge from four dams in this complex is currently underway.