District police stations to get facelift

NASHIK: Construction of new buildings for seven police stations in Nashik district has been approved. The decision of the Home Department has been passed recently. Therefore, seven police stations in the district will get well-equipped buildings, which will help the police system to function more smoothly.

Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had instructed the concerned agencies to submit proposals for constructing new buildings in place of old buildings of various police stations in the district. Accordingly, the construction of seven Police Station buildings in the district has been approved in the first phase by setting priorities at the government level.

These include Satana Police Station, Nashik City Upnagar Police Station, Surgana Police Station, Barhe Police Station, Ramzan pura Police Station Malegaon, Lasalgaon Police Station and Yeola Police Station. In a very old building in the district, the police system has to face many difficulties to function.

With this in view, new equipped buildings will be made available to seven police stations in the district through the efforts of Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The government will provide funds for the construction of these buildings and construction work will start soon.