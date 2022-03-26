District level senior badminton competition concludes

NASHIK: A district level senior badminton selection test competition, organized by Nashik District Badminton Association, was held from March 23 to 25, 2022, at Nashik Gymkhana, Shivaji Road. A total of 68 players had participated in the three-day tournament.

In the men's singles final match between Manoj Mahajan and Ameya Khond, Manoj Mahajan won the first and second set with strong smashes and drop shots.

In the women's final match between Devangi Jadhav and Pranjal Andhare, Devangi Jadhav won the title by scoring 21-13, 21-15 in the first and second set.

In the men’s doubles final match, Aditya Mhatre and Amit Deshpande defeated Vinayak Dandwate and Ameya Khond by 23-21, 27-25 to clinch the winners' title. The audience witnessed the rally, smash, and beautiful backhand strokes in these matches.

From these winners, officials will select players for the Nashik district team. The selected players will participate in the state-level badminton championship scheduled from April 3 to 5, 2022.

The prize distribution ceremony of the competition was held in presence of the association's President, Shri Radheshyamji Mundada.

Final scores

Men's Singles

Manoj Mahajan vs Ameya Khond - 23-21, 21-13

Women's Singles

Devangi Jadhav vs Pranjal Andhare - 21-13, 21-15

Men's Doubles