District level helpline for people soon: Union Minister

NASHIK: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pawar has instructed authorities to launch district level helpline facility in line with state government to address issues facing citizens. She sought involvement of every department in this endeavour. “By appointing 24X7 employees on that helpline number, each department should work on action mode by setting up a mechanism to resolve the complaints and doubts of the people,” the minister said.

A general review meeting was held at the District Collectorate yesterday. District Collector Gangatharan D, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, MSEDCL Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, District Supply Officer Arvind Narsikar, Medical Officer Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje were present among other officials.

“Track system should be implemented to control the growing cases of corona. District government hospital, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, rural hospitals should focus on maximum tracing and testing.

The percentage of Malegaon city in corona vaccination is very low. Therefore, efforts should be made to create awareness in this powerloom town.

Instructions should be given to make precaution doses available to private hospitals in Malegaon. Also, through ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, District Government Hospital, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, rural hospitals should speed up the vaccination of children along with the vaccination of citizens.

Rural hospitals should be empowered for immediate treatment of patients. If rural hospitals are equipped, it will definitely help in reducing maternal and child mortality. Also, dashboard system should be implemented to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, village level campaigns and camps should be organised for the distribution of Ayushman cards so that every citizen can benefit from this scheme. Also, efforts should be made to prove the importance of yogasanas in villages. Union Minister of State Dr. Pawar also reviewed the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine Scheme. For effective implementation of the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Ration’ scheme, information boards should be put up in every ration shop, village by village. Also, rations should be made available to the citizens through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Priority Family Scheme and Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

Extensive campaign for tree plantation should be carried out by fixing a day under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A mass movement should be started with the participation of all government officials, employees and citizens in this campaign. Officials should increase participation under the adopted child scheme and how many children have been given benefits in the district under the PM care scheme. Union Minister of State Dr Bharati Pawar took stock of this.

Highlights

Focus on track system - maximum tracing and testing

Har Ghar Dastak to speed up vaccination

Dashboard system to reduce maternal and child mortality

Camps for distribution of Ayushman cards

Mass movement for tree plantation

Code of Conduct Cell

The Municipal Commissioner will set up a Model Code of Conduct Cell to handle all matters relating to the Election Code of Conduct, the order said. He will also appoint an officer of the rank of Deputy Collector from the cadre as the head of the cell. Instructions have also been given to set up a cell to check the election expenses of the candidates.