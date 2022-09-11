District-level health camp organised for pregnant women

NASHIK: A special pregnant women screening camp has been organised at District Civil Hospital, Zilla Parishad Health Department, Stree Rugnalaya Malegaon, Gramin (rural) hospitals and Upazila (Sub-district) hospitals on September 13, 2022, to cover the pregnant women across 15 talukas of the district. The camp has been organised as per the idea of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharat Pawar, stated district health officer Dr Kapil Aher.

Accordingly, under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Leena Bansod, the special pregnant women screening camp has been organised under the supervision of District Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat and District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher.

This special camp is organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme to improve the health of pregnant women in the district, get them examined by experienced gynaecologists during pregnancy, and receive timely medication, diet advice and appropriate care for the child. The camp also aims at reducing maternal deaths and child mortality rate.

The pregnant women will be examined and treated by gynaecologists at 15 taluka's primary health centres, rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals along with the District Civil Hospital.

The camp will provide appropriate services to mothers at risk and medicines required during pregnancy, i.e., tablets to increase red blood cells in the body, calcium tablets, and other required medications. Similarly, referral services will be provided to poor expectant mothers if they want to undergo sonography.

A special exhibition will be organised to aware families of the need for family planning, which is very important in terms of national interest. Through this exhibition, the officials will pass on information about permanent and temporary methods of family planning.

Also, the health department is working tirelessly for the campaign to increase the participation of men in family planning by creating awareness about male sterilization. Also, the pregnant mother will be counselled about the surgery.

A list of pregnant mothers has been prepared and gynaecologists have been appointed for their examination. The officials have carefully planned so as to how these doctors will be available to the important primary health centres in each taluka and how pregnant women will avail themselves benefits of the service.

Taluka health officers, village health officers, medical officers of primary health centres, laboratory technicians of Mahalab, drug manufacturing officers, health workers, nurses, health assistants, assistants, and Asha workers are making special efforts for the camp’s success.

Asha workers are informing pregnant women through home visits by health workers. The officials have made special vehicle and food arrangements for women under this camp.