District-level competition and selection test from today

Nashik

The Maharashtra State Championship for Boys and Girls will be organised on 27th October at Kolhapur. Nashik Amateur Basketball Association will organise a district competition and selection test from today, the 8th and 9th of October in Nashik to select the team of Nashik district to participate in this sports event.

The players participating in this tournament in the Under-13 age group should have been born on or after January 1, 2009.

It is mandatory for the players participating in the competition to bring their original Aadhaar card and birth certificate.

Teams of schools and teams of sports organisations can participate in this tournament.

The boys’ competition will be held today, October 8 and the girls’ competition will be held on October 9. However, Nashik Amateur Basketball Association president Anand Dravid and secretary Rajesh Kshatriya have appealed to players that a maximum number of players should participate. It is being informed on behalf of the association that a maximum number of sports teachers and coaches from Nashik should also join the event.