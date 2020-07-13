District is waiting for good rains; Less rainfall than last year

NASHIK :

Although the fortnight of July is nearing to an end, the district is still waiting for heavy rains. The district has received 1,400 mm of rainfall in the last nine days. While Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth and Surgana tehsils have received heavy rainfall, the rest of the district is still waiting for good showers.

The Cyclone Nisarga had lashed the district in early June. The monsoon winds then became active across the state. As an impact of that, Nashik city and its suburban areas

had experienced heavy rains for a week. Since then the widespread areas of the district are receiving intermittent rainfall while catchment areas are being lashed by satisfactory rainfall which is consequently helping dams in gradual rise in water levels.

Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has so far received heavy rainfall. As a result, the reservoir is 50 percent full in the first fortnight of July itself, thus almost solving the drinking water problem of the city.

In early June, the meteorological department had forecast heavy rains in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra.

Accordingly the rains had met the June rainfall average and adding to that tehsils of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth and Surgana have been experiencing good rains since then, the tehsils of Yeola, Sinnar, Niphad, Kalwan and Dindori have been receiving below average rainfall, while rest of the district is reeling under below average rainfall.

Meanwhile discharge from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam has been going on for the last few days due to incessant rains in the catchment areas.

Still larger parts of the district are waiting for good rainfall. The farmer seems more worried by the delayed rains as he is fearing crisis of resowing even though some areas including Trimbak and Igatpuri have received good spells conducive for cultivation.

Rainfall in mm (July 1 to 9)

Nashik - 59.8

Igatpuri - 377

Dindori - 14

Peth - 138.8

Trimbakeshwar - 151

Malegaon - 70

Chandwad - 75

Kalwan - 69

Baglan - 56

Surgana - 126

Deola - 102

Niphad - 65

Sinnar - 25

Yeola - 49