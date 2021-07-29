District has enough stock of chemical fertilisers

NASHIK: Sanjay Bankar, Chairman, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Zilla Parishad, has stated that the district has enough stock of chemical fertilizers and appealed that distributors should not harass the farmers. The total cultivable area in Nashik district is six lakh seven thousand hectares. It mainly includes maize (240,000 ha), paddy (80,000 ha), soybean (70,000 ha) as well as cotton and other crops. The chemical fertilizers required for these crops have been supplied in enough quantity to the district.

The statistics of fertilizers supplied in the district (in metric tonnes) is as follows: Urea - 53273, DAP - 7890, MOP - 3283, Compound Fertilizer - 48054, SSP - 14,855 Total: 1,24,671 metrict tonnes. There is no shortage of any chemical fertilizer for the area sown late.

Similarly, 4200 metric tonnes of buffer urea fertilizer has been distributed as per the requirement of the taluka. A total of 2560 metric tonnes of urea has been supplied to Yeola tehsil till the end of June. A total of 1900 metric tonnes of urea has been supplied to the sown area after the arrival of rains in July. Due to this, there is no shortage of urea or other compound fertilizers in the tehsil.

If any complaint is received regarding the linking of farmers, immediate action will be taken by the agriculture department, said agriculture development officer Ramesh Shinde. At the place where the fertilizers are being sold, the officers/staff of the agriculture department have been appointed.

"Contact the agriculture department immediately if there are any complaints while purchasing fertilizer or if any linking is found with the fertilizer." - Sanjay Bankar Chairman, Agriculture Committee, ZP, Nashik