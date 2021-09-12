District generating 400 tonnes of Oxygen :Bhujbal

NASHIK: The oxygen shortage during the peak of Corona in second wave, the district was able to fulfill its demand with tireless efforts of everyone. In particular, 130 metric tons of oxygen was required in district. Today, before the expected third wave, the district is managing a total of 400 metric tons of oxygen.

The State Food, Civil Supplies and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal stated that Nashik district is currently at number one position in oxygen generation. The Oxygen generation plant of sub-district hospital at Pimpalgaon Baswant was inaugurated on Saturday by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

District Planning President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MLA Dilip Bankar,MLA Pankaj Bhujbal, Sarpanch Alka Bankar, Deputy Director of Health Dr PG Gandal, Dr. Archana Pathare, District Surgeon Ashok Thorat, Resident Officer Prashant Khaire, Tehsildar Sharad Ghorpade, Group Development Officer Sandeep Karad, Taluka Officer Dr Sunil Lore, Sunil Rathore, Dr Rohan More and others were present on the occassion.

In second wave the requirement of oxygen increased. The district had highest number of 52,000 patients and the oxygen requirement reached to 130 metric tonnes. Considering the future probabilities the generation of oxygen was raised to three times more. The district is now generating 400 metric tonnes of oxygen. With this, planning the district has oxygen generation plants, oxygen storage tank, dura cylinders, jumbo cylinders, oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment is available, informed Minister Bhujbal.

Sarpanch Alka Bankar said the contribution of doctors and nurses over the last two years has been invaluable. The hospital has 200 beds of oxygen. During his introductory speech District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat said that this oxygen generation plant has capacity of 20 MT.

It can fill up 60 to 65 jumbo cylinders on daily basis. Pimpalgaon in rural areas has 10 KL oxygen storage tanks, three 230 liters dura cylinders, 110 jumbo and 5 small cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators.