Deshdoot Times

District Disaster Management Dept chief resigns

District Disaster Management Dept chief resigns
Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: Prashant Waghmare, the chief of the district’s disaster management department, has reportedly resigned from his post. It is understood he resigned citing illness. However, there are rumours that District Collector Suraj Mandhare has issued notices to him from time to time due to negligence in the work.

Meanwhile, Mandhare confirmed the news and reiterated that the post is on a contract basis and a competent candidate can be recruited by publishing an advertisement. Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted at three places in the district on Tuesday against the backdrop of landslides and flood situations.

Nashik
Resignation
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
District Disaster Management Chief
Prashant Waghmare

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com