District court : e-governance centre to be inaugurated tomorrow

NASHIK :

E-governance centre in district court will be inaugurated tomorrow (July 25). It will be inaugurated by Supreme Court justice Dr D Y Chandrachud at 10.30 am. Chief justice of Mumbai High Court Deepankar Dutta will preside over the programme.

While addressing a media briefing which was organized on Thursday to give information about this, principal district and sessions judge Abhay Waghvase stated that citizens can file their court cases online via e-governance centre.

This will help in saving the time and judiciary process will also be speed up. Complainants and lawyers should take advantage of this centre in higher numbers, he urged.

He also stated that changes are being made in judiciary as per age for timely delivery of justice. As a part of this a first district level e-governance centre in country is being started at Nashik court. A total of 16 counters have been set up for lawyers and complainants to file their cases online.

This will help in saving time and money. A separate arrangement has been made for this at IT library in the court. This will be a first towards a concept of paperless court, he informed.

It can be possible for people to file court cases from anywhere in India. As court, complainants and lawyers will get information about the information which is filled up while filing a case using e-filing system at a single click, it will help in saving the time. In addition, complainants and lawyers will get summons, warrants and instructions, judge Waghvase also informed.

Former chairman of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Association Adv. Jayant Jaybhave and chairman of Nashik Bar Association Adv Nitin Thakre said that with availability of LAN connection at lawyers’ chamber 211 to lawyer for e-filing, this facility will be available in their chamber itself. District judge Ganesh Deshmukh was also present on the occasion.