District Collector takes additional charge

NASHIK: The functioning of the Secondary Minerals Department in the district has once again come to the fore in the discussion. This time, Brahmagiri or any other mountain is not in the discussion because of illegal mining, but because of the order to remove the charge from the Additional District Collector.

District Collector Gangatharan D has issued orders in this regard. Now it is understood that the office work of this department will be taken over by the District Collector himself, from the Secondary Minerals Department and from the administration of the Deputy Collector. District Collector Gangatharan D issued an order in this regard on Tuesday. Further, it is understood that it has been suggested that the appeals filed with the Additional Collector against the orders made by the junior officials regarding illegal secondary mineral mining, transportation and storage, the review work will also be reviewed by the District Collector.