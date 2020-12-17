District agencies’ meet held on wildlife emergency

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>District Collector Suraj Mandhare issued orders to prohibit the entry of common man in case of a wildlife emergency. The orders will now prohibit the entry of any person other than Forest department officers, employees, Municipal Corporation employees, police personnel, search and rescue squad personnel, and officers and staff of different government departments and experts in the field. </p>.<p>The order was passed for Nashik district on December 11. Violation of this order will get dealt with under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Accordingly, a meeting was held in the collectorate to discuss the matter. The meeting was attended by Tushar Chavan (IFS), Deputy Forest Conservator, East, Nashik, Pankaj Kumar Garg (IFS), Deputy Forest Conservator, West, Nashik, and forest department officials. The meeting discussed the various measures to be taken in the situation of a wildlife emergency. </p><p>It was discussed that the coordination between all the government agencies is necessary who will be involved in such situations. Awareness of people is another major factor that will be focused on the upcoming campaigns throughout the district. Highlights of meeting</p><p> i) Vigilance in case of wildlife emergency in the district and urban areas and communication with the forest department. Wildlife at any time by mistake in search of water or food being found in urban or rural areas of the district, the forest department should be contacted immediately on toll-free number-1926. This service is started 24x7. Currently, the forest department’s rescue squad is working 24x7 to rescue wild animals.</p><p> ii) To create awareness among the citizens about wildlife: In order to create awareness among the citizens to prevent human-wildlife conflict, the students of Zilla Parishad schools in Nashik districts will be informed about the care to be taken in case of wildlife in urban areas and to contact the forest department. Therefore, it was decided that the students would create awareness among their parents by making them wildlife messengers. </p><p>iii) Coordination between government agencies: The forest department, Municipal Corporation, Police Commissioner, Urban and Rural, Veterinary Officers, search and rescue squad are important government agencies in such situation. It was unanimously decided, in the meeting, the trapping of wildlife would be done in coordination with the rescue squad personnel, officers and staff of the concerned government department, and experts in the field. </p><p>If wild animals are spotted in human or urban areas, they should immediately contact the forest Department on toll-free number-1926. The district administration has appealed to the citizens of Nashik district to cooperate with the officers and employees of the Forest department, Municipal employees, police department, and search and rescue squad in such conditions.</p>