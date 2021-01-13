District administration to set up coordination cell

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The government, administration, developers, town planners, and architects need to work together to achieve the objectives of the Integrated Development Control Regulations at the local level. As a result, the district administration has decided to set up a coordination cell. </p>.<p>In this regard, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has sent a letter to CREDAI President Ravi Mahajan. In order to achieve the objectives as per the new regulations, it is now necessary for all the stakeholders to come together and work in a coordinated manner to maximize the benefits of the formulation. </p><p>As a part of this exercise, a joint coordination cell of all the constituents in the district will be set up. This cell will ensure whether all the cases are being handled in time by the concerned department. Also, the decision will be made in a timely manner on the merits without any decision on an individual basis.</p><p>“CREDAI should suggest names of the right persons for the cell. The meeting of this cell will be held in the first week of every month under the chairmanship of the Resident Deputy District Collector,” Mandhare said.</p>