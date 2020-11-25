District administration issues new guidelines for travellers

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The state government on Monday announced new guidelines for travellers entering the state from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa via air, road, or train. All domestic air travellers entering from the four states will have to compulsorily undergo the RT-PCR test before boarding any flight into Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Only those with a negative report will be allowed to board a flight. People travelling by trains will also have to produce these certificates before boarding or will have to undergo tests at the boarding airports/stations at their own cost.</p><p> On the backdrop of this, the district administration on Tuesday has also issued guidelines for travellers entering Nashik district.Travellers will be screened at Ojhar airport and Nashik Road railway station. RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for those travellers coming from Gujarat. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has issued the new guidelines and nodal officials have been appointed at the airport, railway station, and Gujarat boundary area. The new guidelines have been issued for those travellers coming from Gujarat. Though Corona cases are declining in the Nashik district, there is a rise in new cases post-Diwali. The air travellers will especially be screened at Ojhar airport. </p><p>Travellers from other states have to follow new government guidelines. They have to produce Corona negative report. Only those with a negative report will be allowed to enter the district and city. The railway passengers will also be screened at railway stations in the district</p>.<div><blockquote>RT-PCR test is mandatory for those travellers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa. District administration has prepared new guidelines according to this. Check posts have been set up on the ways of Ojhar airport, railway stations and Gujarat boundary. Passengers will be screened at these posts and nodal officials have been appointed for this. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Suraj Mandhare, District Collector</span></div>