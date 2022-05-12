District administration in active mode

NASHIK: In response to receiving several complaints about Maha e-Seva Kendras looting citizens, Nashik’s Tehsildar, along with his team, launched an enquiry at all the centres of the city and talukas simultaneously.

After the investigation concludes, the team will submit a report of the centres violating the rules to District Collector Gangatharan D. Tehsildar Anil Daunde stated work of preparing reports of these centres is going on till late at night.

Schools and college admissions are all set to kick start next month. The government documents are compulsory for the admission process, and the government had shut Setu Kendras and started e-Seva Kendras instead.

As per the complaints, not only these centres were charging extra rates, but they were also functioning illegally. Therefore, Gangatharan D had ordered an immediate enquiry into this matter. The officials inspected a total of 350 centres in the city and talukas on the same day and took cognizance of their situation. A strict against is hinted at the defaulters for violating the government’s rules.

14 team functional

All the centres of the district are interlinked. Therefore, Daunde constituted a total of 14 teams to inspect all the centres simultaneously and prevent escaping of the defaulters. For the investigation of these 350 centres, 14 teams were formed under the chairmanship of the deputy tehsildar, chief clerk, clerks, and they were allotted centres for investigation. Accordingly, these teams inspected the centres throughout the day. The drive shall lead to strict action against the wrongdoers and thus, prove beneficial for the citizens. As these centres are established to help the public, no unaccepted behaviour shall be tolerated on their side.