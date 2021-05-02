Deshdoot Times

Distribution of free medicines in Deolali today

medicine
Sandip Chavan

Deolali Camp: The spiritual Bahai Adhyatmik Sabha, Regional Bahai Council, Deolali Camp, and Shriman Motiwala Homeopathy Hospital are jointly organising a free health check-up camp today.

Besides the free health check-up camp, free distribution of immunity boosting kits at Shigwe Bahula and Charanwadi will also be held.

The camp has received cooperation from MP Hemant Godse and Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board Ajay Kumar.

It is learned that Farooq Motiwala of Motiwala Foundation and Baburao Mojad, former Vice President of Cantonment Board will distribute free medicines, informed by

chairman Kavita Pawar and secretary Prakash Jorwar.

